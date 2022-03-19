Friday’s edition of “The View” was a bit out of the ordinary.

As viewers who tuned in for the March 18 episode may have noticed, the panel had been pared down to just three, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg appearing with guest co-hosts Ana Navarro and Eboni K. Williams.

“So none of the people that they introduced are here today,” Goldberg told viewers before introducing the other women, while regular panelists Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin were all no-shows, as was Alyssa Farah Griffin, former communications director for the Trump administration, who’d been guesting for the week.

“Poor Eboni came in to say hello to me this morning and I was like, ‘Look, don’t get close!,'” Navarro joked, possibly referencing a COVID diagnosis or two on the set, given the distance between the three at the table.

“You can’t believe the day we’ve had,” Goldberg told viewers. “It’s been insane and crazy and yes, there are only three of us today.”

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, COVID was indeed a factor for Griffin, who revealed via Twitter that she was forced to skip Friday’s show because she tested positive for COVID.

Hey guys – after dodging COVID for 2 1/2 yrs, including during the 2/20 Munich Sec Conf, a bunch of international & domestic travel, & when most of the West Wing had it — it finally got me! I'm feeling crummy, but am grateful to be double vaxxed & boosted. Stay safe, friends! — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Alyssafarah) March 18, 2022

COVID was also behind Behar’s absence, with viewers told on Thursday that she’d be taking “a few days” off because she’d been in close contact with someone who had tested positive.

Meanwhile, Hostin was away all week to tape ABC game show “The Chase”, and Hostin just had a day off that had been previously scheduled.