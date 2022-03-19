Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are currently co-starring in “The Lost City”, and while this is their first project together the actors actually have some history pre-dating the movie, involving their children.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the co-stars revealed that their daughters — Laila Bullock and Everly Tatum — once attended the same preschool, where they got into a huge fight.

As a result, the first time Bullock and Tatum met didn’t take place on a movie set, but in a principal’s office.

“I’ve blocked it all out,” Tatum joked.

“There’s some PTSD attached to it,” added Bullock.

“We met through drama, in the principal’s office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage,” Bullock explained.

The girls have since made up and are good friends, and the set of “The Lost City” in the Dominican Republic actually allowed the kids a COVID-safe place where they could hang out together.

“That’s the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, COVID-safe play date,” said Bullock. “We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives.”

“The Lost City” opens March 25.