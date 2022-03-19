Prince William and Kate Middleton have called off what was to have been the first stop on their royal tour of the Caribbean due to protests.

As People reports, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off the tour in Belize on Saturday, March 19, ending in Jamaica on March 26.

The royals had been scheduled to visit a cacao farm, but that outing was scuttled after villagers staged a protest on Friday, decrying “colonialism” and complaining about plans to land their helicopter in a football field; villagers in Indian Creek had been photographed brandishing signs reading, “Prince William leave our land.”

The protest is actually part of an ongoing dispute between local Q’eqehi Maya people, the conservation charity Flora and Fauna International, and the local state, over differing opinions over who has the rights to a 12,000-acre area of land.

Sebastian Shol, chairman of Indian Creek village, declared that the Duke and Duchess “could land anywhere but not on our land.”

Village youth leader Dionisio Shol added, “For us, it really hits home because of the treatment. The organizer said we had to let them use the football field and that people were coming to our village and it had to look good. Giving community leaders commands did not sit well with the community.”

As a result, a royal source confirmed to People that the visit had been called off due to “sensitive issues,” and the couple would instead be visiting another location; Kensington Palace declined to offer comment.

“Indian Creek was one of several sites being considered. Due to issues in the village, the Government of Belize activated its contingency planning and another venue has been selected to showcase Maya family entrepreneurship in the cacao industry,” the government of Belize said in a statement.

Belize has a long and complicated history with the U.K., becoming a British colony in the late 1800s before finally achieving independence in 1981.