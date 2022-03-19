Longtime viewers of “American Idol” will see a blast from the past on this week’s episode.

A sneak peek at the episode features the audition from contestant Zaréh, whose mother, Nadia Turner, made it to eighth place during the 2005 season of “Idol”.

In the clip, Zaréh, 21, surprises her mother, who didn’t learn about her daughter’s “Idol” audition until right before it happened.

READ MORE: ‘American Idol’: Taniya Boatwright Gets A Surprise Call From Willie Spence After Revealing He Inspired Her To Audition

Host Ryan Seacrest asks Turner, “Where did you think you were going?” She reveals she thought she was going to the spa.

Making the moment even more special is the fact that Zareh is wearing the same top that her mother wore for her audition nearly two decades earlier, performing “Bust Out Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan.

Following the audition, judge Lionel Richie couldn’t help but comment on how proud Turner was of her daughter. “Mom was blowing up over there,” Richie said, while Katy Perry was brought to tears as the emotional mother and daughter hugged it out.

For old times’ sake, check out Turner’s 2005 audition below.