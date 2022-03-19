Click to share this via email

Post Malone made the 21st birthday of one lucky fan even more memorable.

As it happened, Andrew Schumacher and his parents were celebrating his milestone birthday at Matuhisa, a Los Angeles sushi restaurant where Malone also happened to be dining.

In a video that the birthday boy’s mother, Nicole Schumacher, shared on TikTok, Malone is seen coming over to say hi.

“I’m Austin, nice to meet you,” says the rapper, whose real name is Austin Post, as he shakes Andew’s hand.

His mother then explained that her son has autism, telling Malone that he’s a huge fan who “knows all your songs.” She also mentioned that he was celebrating his big day by enjoying his first beer.

“What kind of beer you get? That’s a tough choice,” Malone joked, before adding, “Dude, thank you for listening, man. That’s so sweet. Have fun, man. But not too much fun!”

Since being posted on Wednesday, the video has since gone viral, racking up nearly 8 million views and 1 million likes.

Schumacher later shared a photo on Instagram, in which her son is posing with Malone.

“Happy 21st Birthday Andrew! First beer ever with @postmalone,” she wrote in the caption.