With a new season of “Outlander” having just launched, stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan have been making the rounds promoting the show’s sixth season.

One of these interviews was for IMDb, in which the co-stars discuss the new season and share their respective wish lists of dream guest stars.

During the conversation, Balfe’s role in Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-nominated feature “Belfast” came up, leading to an awkward revelation: Heughan has yet to see the film.

“I really haven’t and I’m…” he said sheepishly.

“I’m just going to point out that it’s been out for about six months,” joked Balfe.

“No, well, I’ll have to admit…” Heughan stammered as he seemed to search for excuses, claiming he was “in New Zealand. I was working. I couldn’t…”

“Don’t you get screeners?” she asked dubiously.

“Outlander” airs Sundays on W Network.