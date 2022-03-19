There probably won’t be any kids in Mary J. Blige’s future.

In a new interview with E! News, the hip-hop legend explained why she doesn’t have any interest in being a mother.

READ MORE: Mary J. Blige To Produce Lifetime Original Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Hit Song

“I have nieces and nephews forever and I’m always watching how people are scrambling for babysitters,” the 51-year-old said. “I don’t want to go through that.”

Blige went to to explain why children would get in the way of the things she values more.

READ MORE: Mary J. Blige Opens Up On Learning To Celebrate Her Successes: ‘It’s Peace Of Mind’

“I like my freedom to go and move and do what I want to do. I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time,” she said. “I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

Though she doesn’t have children of her own, at one point Blige was step-mother to ex-husband Kendu Isaac’s three kids from a previous relationship.