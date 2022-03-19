It took some time for Shawn Mendes to come to terms with being single.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Canadian singer discusses some of his recent lyrics, and how they reflect how he’s been dealing with life after breaking up with Camila Cabello.

“You don’t realize when you’re breaking up with someone … all the s**t that comes after it,” he says. “Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f**king on the edge, you know?”

He adds, “And I think that’s the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that … that’s my reality, you know.”

Mendes and Cabello announced their split in November 2021 after two years together.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” they said in a statement at the time. “We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️ Camila and Shawn.”