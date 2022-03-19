Maren Morris is proud of her body.

The country star stuck it to all the “prudes” out there who have criticized her nude photoshoot for Playboy in 2019.

On her Instagram Story, Morris shared a screenshot of a comment telling her, “Please dress appropriate,” to which she responded, “RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ.”

Photo: Maren Morris/Instagram

She added in a caption, “I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo … GET OVER IT.”

In another Instagram Story post she shared one of the photos from the Playboy shoot, adding, “Letting all the prudes know women in country music own their sexuality too.”

Morris also shared another post on her Instagram feed to talk more about her Playboy shoot.

“I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I’m the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here,” she wrote.

She added, “We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don’t forget it.”

Morris got support from many in her comments, including from fellow country star LeAnn Rimes, who wrote, “I adore this photo! You look stunning! The ones talking shit are only DYING to let this side of themselves out. Expression, not repression.”

Mickey Guyton shared a series of heart emojis, while Amanda Kloots added, “Wow wow 🔥🔥🔥.”