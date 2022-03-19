Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are assembling their witnesses.

According to TMZ, when the defamation trial between the ex couple begins next month, a number of big stars will be called forward as witnesses.

On Heard’s witness list are James Franco and Elon Musk, both of whom Depp has alleged she had affairs with. The actor and entrepreneur are both expected to testify by video link.

Actress Ellen Barkin is also on Heard’s list, along with a number of representatives from Disney, Warner Bros., the ACLU and the LAPD.

Meanwhile, on Depp’s list is Paul Bettany, with whom there were text message conversations about the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s marriage to Heard.

TMZ also reports that the trail will also include correspondences between Heard and Jason Momoa, director’s James Wan and Zack Snyder, and CAA chief Bryan Lourd. Also included will be emails between Depp and J.K. Rowling and Jack White.