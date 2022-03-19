Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian really isn’t on Chaney Jones’ mind.

A TMZ journalist caught up with Kanye West’s new girlfriend to ask about comparisons between her and the rapper’s estranged wife.

READ MORE: Julia Fox Insists Her Ex Kanye West Is ‘Harmless’ And Wouldn’t ‘Hurt A Fly’ Amid Ongoing Feud With Kim And Pete

“I don’t really want to speak on that,” she said, when asked about people pointing out that she and Kardashian look similar.

Asked if she sees the similarities herself, Jones said, “No, not really.”

In fact, Kardashian is generally not a topic of conversation between Jones and West in general.

“No, we don’t speak about her,” she said, when asked if West ever talks about his wife with her.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Trying To ‘Take The High Road’ Amid Drama With Kanye West

Asked about West’s social media posts targeting Kardashian, Jones said, “I think you should talk to him about that. I don’t want to speak on that.”

West and Jones were first spotted together last month, and have reportedly been dating for several weeks.