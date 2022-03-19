Click to share this via email

It’s the end of an era for daytime television.

After more than 30 years on the air, the tabloid talk show staple “Maury” is coming to an end this fall, Deadline reported.

NBCUniversal has cancelled the series, hosted and executive produced by Maury Povich. New original episodes will continued to air through September.

Originally launched under the title “The Maury Povich Show”, the series premiered in 1991, soon becoming a syndication hit.

News of the cancellation comes after NBCUniversal also axed the daytime series “Judge Jerry”.

A number of other daytime shows have also been pulled recently, including “The Good Dish”, “Nick Cannon” and “The Wendy Williams Show”, which is set to be replaced by “Sherri”.