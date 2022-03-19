Canadian band Arcade Fire has said goodbye to one of its oldest members.

On Saturday, musician Will Butler, younger brother of frontman Win Butler, announced that he left the band at the end of 2021.

Will shared the news in a Twitter thread, explaining that “there was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years,” and adding that “the band are still my friends and family.”

I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things. — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

I was at Paul Farmer’s memorial service last weekend. The words from the ceremony, and the challenge of his life, remain at the front of my mind: pic.twitter.com/32K4Svwbsp — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

Thank you to anyone who’s come out to AF shows, or bought a record, or loves our music. It’s meaningful to be part of your lives. Thank you to the crew, staff, management, label people, bands, artists, and friends who have helped bring our vision to life for so many years — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

I’ll be around! See you around! —Will — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022

The news comes the same week Arcade Fire announced their first album in five years, WE, which Will did help record prior to leaving.

Arcade Fire also released the first single from the album, ““The Lightning I, II”. Will does not appear in the video for the song.