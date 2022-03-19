Canadian band Arcade Fire has said goodbye to one of its oldest members.

On Saturday, musician Will Butler, younger brother of frontman Win Butler, announced that he left the band at the end of 2021.

Will shared the news in a Twitter thread, explaining that “there was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years,” and adding that “the band are still my friends and family.”

The news comes the same week Arcade Fire announced their first album in five years, WE, which Will did help record prior to leaving.

Arcade Fire also released the first single from the album, ““The Lightning I, II”. Will does not appear in the video for the song.