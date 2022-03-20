Scarlett Johansson is hoping that her daughter does as she says, not as she did.

Johansson recently dropped by Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” recently, and among the topics discussed was her past as a smoker.

As Johansson admitted, discussing her former smoking habit with 7-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy — whom she shares with her ex Romain Dauriac — has not been her finest moment.

“My daughter may have asked me this before. I used to smoke when I was younger and I’m so ashamed,” Johansson told host Drew Barrymore.

“I just don’t want her to ever think that I ever thought it was cool ’cause she can never, ever, ever smoke,” she added,

However, Johansson also knows that if she tells her daughter not to smoke, that may spur her to get rebellious and do what she was told not to, something she hopes that she “never figures that out.”

