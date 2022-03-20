Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Shawn Mendes unveiled some new music at SXSW.

On Saturday, March 19, the Toronto-born singer-songwriter took to the stage of the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas for Billboard and Samsung’s The Stage, where he introduced his new song “When You’re Gone”.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Talks Being ‘On My Own’ After Break-Up From Camila Cabello

Sharp-eyed fans would have have noticed the new song’s inclusion in his set list, which he shared on Twitter ahead of the performance.

tonight in austin pic.twitter.com/InGAasTPjq — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 19, 2022

Mendes saved the new song for late in his set, reported Billboard, performing the new track as his second-last in the set, which also featured his first-ever live performance of new single “It’ll Be Okay”.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Postpones European Tour Dates To 2023 Due To Pandemic

Describing “When You’re Gone” as “a rollicking pop-rock track that sounds ready for radio play,” Billboard‘s review declared that song and “It’ll Be Okay” “possess a weight and polish that could make them staples of Mendes’ set for years to come, and hint at promising new paths for his songwriting.”

Check out more fan-shot video of Mendes performing his latest sure-to-be-hit.

🚨shawn mendes singing his new song “when you’re gone” pic.twitter.com/KZ52SXGSGq — wonderland tour (@wonderlandttour) March 20, 2022

🚨better video of shawn mendes singing his new song pic.twitter.com/AG8StY90IS — wonderland tour (@wonderlandttour) March 20, 2022