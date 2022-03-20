Shawn Mendes unveiled some new music at SXSW.
On Saturday, March 19, the Toronto-born singer-songwriter took to the stage of the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas for Billboard and Samsung’s The Stage, where he introduced his new song “When You’re Gone”.
READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Talks Being ‘On My Own’ After Break-Up From Camila Cabello
Sharp-eyed fans would have have noticed the new song’s inclusion in his set list, which he shared on Twitter ahead of the performance.
tonight in austin pic.twitter.com/InGAasTPjq
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 19, 2022
Mendes saved the new song for late in his set, reported Billboard, performing the new track as his second-last in the set, which also featured his first-ever live performance of new single “It’ll Be Okay”.
READ MORE: Shawn Mendes Postpones European Tour Dates To 2023 Due To Pandemic
Describing “When You’re Gone” as “a rollicking pop-rock track that sounds ready for radio play,” Billboard‘s review declared that song and “It’ll Be Okay” “possess a weight and polish that could make them staples of Mendes’ set for years to come, and hint at promising new paths for his songwriting.”
Check out more fan-shot video of Mendes performing his latest sure-to-be-hit.
.@Shawnmendes’ new song “When You’re Gone” 😭 #sxsw #shawnmendes #billboard pic.twitter.com/IdistyfGt8
— Patricia (@_lovelovelove13) March 20, 2022
🚨shawn mendes singing his new song “when you’re gone” pic.twitter.com/KZ52SXGSGq
— wonderland tour (@wonderlandttour) March 20, 2022
Shawn’s new song got me crying 😭😭 @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/9mgBw7knyW
— Samantha- Rae (@SamisGreen) March 20, 2022
🚨better video of shawn mendes singing his new song pic.twitter.com/AG8StY90IS
— wonderland tour (@wonderlandttour) March 20, 2022
Shawn Mendes performed a new song called 'When You're Gone' live tonight at #SXSW
It's great live. Can't wait for the studio version. The crowd was into it. @shawnmendes pic.twitter.com/DJkUa9glDT
— Peter Stavros (@petestavros) March 20, 2022