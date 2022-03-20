Amy Schumer will be co-hosting the 2022 Academy Awards alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, and the comedian appears on an upcoming issue of “The Drew Barrymore Show” to share some details about what viewers can expect from this year’s Oscars.

During her discussion with host Drew Barrymore, Schumer opened about about walking a fine line between providing an evening of escapist entertainment while also using the show’s vast viewership to highlight important issues.

“I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, ‘This is a vacation, let people forget we just want to have this night,’ but it is like well we have so many eyes and ears on this show,” she explained.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition,” added Schumer. “I mean, there are so many awful things happening that it seems hard to focus on which one.”

In that regard, Schumer revealed that she tried to pitch Oscar producers on the idea of having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appear via satellite.

“I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelenskyy satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” she said, noting that her idea was nixed by producers.

“I am not afraid to go there,” she added, “but it’s not me producing the Oscars.”

The 94th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global.