Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are have many things in common, including their love of vintage motorcycles.
On Saturday, March 19, the “Fly Away” rocker shared a photo on Instagram, in which he and the “Aquaman” star are sitting atop their bikes.
“Ride or die. Brothers for life,” Kravitz wrote in the caption.
Of course, an admiration for motorcycles isn’t the only thing the men have in common; both have been married to former “Cosby Show” star Lisa Bonet, who divorced Kravitz in 1993 after six years of marriage, and is currently in the midst of divorcing Momoa.
Kravitz’s daughter Zoë Kravitz, whom he shares with Bonet, offered her thoughts on the bromance between her father and stepfather.
“Well isn’t this just adorable,” the star of “The Batman” wrote, adding, “love you both so much.”