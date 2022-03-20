Kandi Burruss is agreeing to disagree with her fellow “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes.

While promoting her new Bravo series “Kandi and the Gang”, Burruss shared her thoughts on Leakes tweeting, back in 2020, that Andy Cohen was “racist” after salary negotiations between Leakes and Bravo reportedly fell apart.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Clay Cane Show”, Burruss told host Clay Cane that she disagreed with Leakes’ claims.

READ MORE: Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Being Questioned On Using A Surrogate: ‘It Really Hurt My Feelings’

“Realistically, I don’t agree… Everybody can have their own opinion. I did not agree,” Burruss said.

In fact, Burruss recalled that Leakes “would tell everybody she was the highest paid on our show,” and then pointed to Leakes’ simple flaw in logic.

“You can’t brag about being paid the most out of anybody and then say that they’re not treating you right,” she explained.

READ MORE: ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss The Subject Of New Course At Georgia State University’s Law School

“I know, a lot of the women, especially at that time — now we got a lot of new people, it’s not as many of us left on the show — but at that time, we still had like, four or five of us, who had been there for a while, making some real good money,” she said. “It’s not like one person is doing well on the show, multiple women on this show are doing really well… It’s certain things that you may not like, certain things that you may want to try to do better, but, overall, to say that they were racist — I didn’t agree with that at all.”