Demi Moore is celebrating the birthday of ex-husband Bruce Willis, who turned 67 on Saturday, March 19.

In a Twitter post, Moore shared a photo of herself and Willis, who remain close despite divorcing in 2000 after 12 years of marriage.

“Happy Birthday, Bruce!” she wrote in the caption. “Thankful for our blended family.”

That family includes the three daughters they share — Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 27 — and Willis’ children with current wife Emma Heming, Evelyn, 9, and Mabel, 7.

Moore made light of their failed marriage when she appeared as a surprise roaster on the 2018 Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, joking that she was “married to Bruce for the first three ‘Die Hard’ movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked.”

She continued by adding, “After our divorce, he said he considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure, but Bruce, don’t be so hard on yourself, you’ve had much bigger failures. I mean Planet Hollywood, ‘Hudson Hawk’, ‘Striking Distance’, campaigning for Michael Dukakis, turning down Clooney’s role in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ to focus on playing the harmonica?”

She concluded by praising Willis as “easily one of my top three husbands.”