Pete Davidson has been hanging out with Scott Disick, and made a hilarious appearance in a video the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared on Instagram Stories.

In the video, Disick pans around a living room, where several men are fast asleep in front of the television while Martin Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy” plays.

“Boyz night was wild,” wrote Disick in a caption.

Finally, after panning around the entire room, the camera lands on Davidson, whose expression is one of pure boredom.

Disick, as “Kardashians” fans know, is the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, while Davidson has been dating Kim Kardashian.

She appeared on a recent edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, where she discussed the “Saturday Night Live” star’s multiple tattoos.

According to Kardashian, she is particularly taken by a tat on his collarbone. “I think my favourite one, it says here, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ And that one’s really cute,” she said.