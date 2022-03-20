It looks like there’s nothing but love between Ariana Grande and her ex-fiancé’s new girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

On Friday, Kardashian, who recently made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official, took to her Instagram Stories to show off a gift box she received from the R.E.M. Beauty founder. Kim tagged both Ariana and her brand, R.E.M Beauty, in her post.

Ariana and Pete were famously engaged back in 2018. The whirlwind romance included matching tattoos and plenty of public appearances. Their romance was short-lived, however, with pair calling it quits after just five months together.

The “Pete Davidson” singer and the SKIMS founder’s relationship dates back long before either of them were involved with the “Saturday Night Live” comedian. Ariana appeared on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2019 after Kris Jenner made a cameo in her star-studded “Thank U, Next” video the year before. And in 2017, Kim visited Ariana backstage at a concert with her daughter North West.

Ariana has since moved on from the funny man, tying the knot with Dalton Gomez, in an intimate ceremony last May.

Kim, who is still in the midst of her divorce from her ex, Kanye “Ye” West, was first romantically linked to Pete in October, when the pair were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm. The couple have continued to be spotted out and about, on date nights and vacations together, but only took their relationship to the gram earlier this month.

Kim stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres” Show on Tuesday to tape an interview (airing in full on April 13), where she spoke about their relationship.

“You know what, I’m in my 40s, f**k it…just go for it, find your happiness,” Kim said of her new lease on life. “And I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”

And Pete definitely will be, as the 41-year-old reality star revealed that he branded his chest with her first name. She also shared that Pete has at least three tattoos in homage to her.

“Yeah he has a few tattoos,” she said. “A few cute ones that he got, but the ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo. It’s a branding. Because, let me explain, he wanted to do something that was really different.”

As for her favorite? Kim said it has a little something to do with her latest career move.

“I think my favorite one, it says here, ‘My girl is a lawyer,’ and that one’s really cute,” Kim said while pointing to her left shoulder.

Before putting a permanent mark on his relationship with Kim, Pete was linked to Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, 27, Carly Aquilino, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley Kaia Gerber, and most recently, “Bridgerton”‘s Phoebe Dynevor.

