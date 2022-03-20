Click to share this via email

Rachel Zegler has apparently been left off the guest list for this year’s Oscars.

The “West Side Story” star made the revelation while responding to a comment beneath her latest Instagram post.

“Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night,” wrote one fan beneath a slideshow of photos from the first quarter of Zegler’s whirlwind year.

“i’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” said Zegler in response. “i hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, i guess.”

“West Side Story” will be up for a number of awards at next Sunday’s ceremony, including Best Director and Best Picture

Zegler previously represented the movie at the Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTAs.