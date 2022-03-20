Maksim Chmerkovskiy has returned to Europe to help Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia. ET has learned that Maks has left L.A. and is now in Poland helping with refugee relief efforts.

The news of Maks’ trip back to the war-torn region comes after a recent interview with CNN, in which the 42-year-old professional dancer revealed that he feels “survivor’s remorse” since making his return to the United States from the country he once called home.

“I spent the last couple of days with survivor’s remorse,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum said after landing back in Los Angeles. “And I’m currently working on an opportunity to go back. Probably sometime next week I’m going to go back to Poland and joining efforts on the ground. Sort of want to justify my safe out that way.”

Maks’ wife, Peta Murgatroyd, took to her Instagram Story Saturday to share that she’s already missing her husband, who had been back in the U.S. less than 3 weeks before returning to Poland, where he had fled to shortly after the start of the war.

Photo Instagram @petamurgatroyd

“Missing you already,” Peta wrote over the adorable pic of Maks and their son, Shai, 5.

Chmerkovskiy made his emotional return back to the U.S. March 2 — after being stuck in the country for over a week — after Russia began its invasion. The dancer arrived at Los Angeles International airport, where he was greeted by his wife.

ET spoke with the dancing pro, who was overcome with emotion. “I just don’t want to resent peace somewhere else because of what I just saw, that’s the reality. I don’t know really what to say right this second,” Maks said.

Maks addressed photographers and reporters who were at the airport awaiting his arrival. “The reason why Ukraine is standing right now is because of the Ukrainian people,” he said, explaining that this sort of conflict was something many had been expecting for years. “And the fact that the entire world is helping.”

“Huge shout-out to Poland, huge shout-out to neighboring countries,” he added. “The way I was treated through the whole process of leaving into Poland, I’ve just got to bow down to the Polish people.”

Following Maks’ return home a source told ET that “Peta is so thrilled to have Maks home and back with her and their son. She has been going through it and has been worried sick and emotional.”

“Peta and Maks have received a ton of outpouring support from their friends and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ family,” the source added. “They are both incredibly grateful for that.”

Maks, who left the country in the ’90s when it was part of the Soviet Union, was in Ukraine filming the upcoming season of “World of Dance”. From the first day of the invasion, Maks gave updates about his time in a bomb shelter, being arrested in Kyiv, and finally when he made it on the train in Warsaw, Poland, where he began his journey back to the United States.

MORE FROM ET:

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says He Plans to Return to Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says ‘DWTS’ Recognition Saved Him During Arrest

Maksim and Peta Worry About How to Tell Son About Ukraine