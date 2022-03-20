Click to share this via email

Shawn Mendes made one fan’s dreams comes true during his latest show.

The Canadian superstar invited a lucky audience member on stage to help him sing “305”.

Mendes shared a video of the moment to TikTok on Sunday.

The clip shows the excited fan being lifted over a barrier before she confidently takes a mic and belts out the lyrics of the track.

Meanwhile, Mendes also unveiled some new music this weekend.

The Toronto-born singer-songwriter took to the stage of the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas for Billboard and Samsung’s The Stage, where he introduced his new song “When You’re Gone”.

Sharp-eyed fans would have have noticed the new song’s inclusion in his set list, which he shared on Twitter ahead of the performance.

tonight in austin pic.twitter.com/InGAasTPjq — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 19, 2022

Check out this fan-shot video of Mendes performing his latest sure-to-be-hit.