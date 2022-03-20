Shawn Mendes made one fan’s dreams comes true during his latest show.
The Canadian superstar invited a lucky audience member on stage to help him sing “305”.
@shawnmendes
🥺🤍
Mendes shared a video of the moment to TikTok on Sunday.
The clip shows the excited fan being lifted over a barrier before she confidently takes a mic and belts out the lyrics of the track.
Meanwhile, Mendes also unveiled some new music this weekend.
The Toronto-born singer-songwriter took to the stage of the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas for Billboard and Samsung’s The Stage, where he introduced his new song “When You’re Gone”.
Sharp-eyed fans would have have noticed the new song’s inclusion in his set list, which he shared on Twitter ahead of the performance.
tonight in austin
March 19, 2022
Check out this fan-shot video of Mendes performing his latest sure-to-be-hit.
.@Shawnmendes' new song "When You're Gone" 😭 #sxsw #shawnmendes #billboard
March 20, 2022