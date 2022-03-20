Click to share this via email

Huge congratulations are in order for “Harry Potter” star Bonnie Wright.

The actress and boyfriend Andrew Lococo are officially married.

Wright took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her beautiful wedding ring.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life 💙 thanks to my husband,” she wrote in the caption.

The 31-year-old actress is best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” franchise of films.

Wright recently took part in HBO Max’s “Return to Hogwarts” reunion special.

The British star will also be releasing a book titled “Go Gently” on April 19.