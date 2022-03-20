Huge congratulations are in order for “Harry Potter” star Bonnie Wright.

The actress and boyfriend Andrew Lococo are officially married. 

READ MORE: Rupert Grint Has Already Introduced His 21-Month-Old Daughter Wednesday To ‘Harry Potter’

Wright took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her beautiful wedding ring.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life 💙 thanks to my husband,” she wrote in the caption.

The 31-year-old actress is best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” franchise of films. 

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Why He Wouldn’t Want To Do A ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’ Movie

Wright recently took part in HBO Max’s “Return to Hogwarts” reunion special.

The British star will also be releasing a book titled “Go Gently” on April 19.