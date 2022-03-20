Click to share this via email

One lucky contestant got a second chance to shine on the latest installment of “American Idol”.

Sam Moss came back to redeem herself after getting turned down by the judges in Austin.

“I walked away feeling pretty disappointed in myself,” admitted the singer, while reflecting on her first audition.

Moss was invited back onto the show thanks to Katy Perry, who saw a lot of potential in the performer.

This time around she decided to sing one of her own original songs, which blew the judges away.

“Whatever I said in Austin I take back,” said Luke Bryan.

“You are a great songwriter – start believing in yourself,” added Perry

Moss will progress onto Hollywood after getting yeses from all three of the judges.