Thomas Patrick Moran brought some Irish-flair to “American Idol” on Sunday night.

Although the energetic singer hails from Denver, Colorado, four of his five older siblings were born on the Emerald Isle.

“My mom did Irish step and she kind of made us do some Irish step growing up,” he told the judges.

The revelation inspired Katy Perry to challenge Moran to an Irish jig-off, with the performer’s mom also getting in on the action.

After the dancing was done, Moran impressed the judges with his silky vocals, earning a spot in the next round of the competition.

On Sunday, he took to Instagram to thank his followers for all of their support.