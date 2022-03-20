Click to share this via email

Daddy Yankee has left fans stunned after announcing his decision to close out his music career.

On Sunday, the Reggaeton star revealed that he’ll be retiring following his final album, Legendaddy, and one last tour.

“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” said the artist in a statement obtained by Billboard.

“I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy.

“I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album,” added the 45-year-old.

Daddy Yankee is best known for hits such as “Gasolina” and “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber.

His farewell tour begins on Aug. 10.