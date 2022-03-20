Click to share this via email

Angela Bassett is getting fans excited for the highly-anticipated “Black Panther” sequel.

The actress speaks about the upcoming movie while making an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Monday, March 21.

Bassett says the the cast and crew hope to “raise the standard” in honour of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the original “Black Panther” film.

“It’s gonna be amazing,” she declares. “It’s gonna top one.”

“Black Panther 2” is due out in November.

Bassett also speaks about about her musically inclined 16-year-old twins, and celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary to Courtney B Vance.