It was Douglas Mills’ turn to wow the “American Idol” judges on Sunday’s episode.

The 18-year-old delivered an incredible performance of “Strange Fruit”, a powerful track recorded in 1939 by Billie Holiday, after opening up about being bullied and always thinking he was never good enough to audition for the show.

He was then surprised with the VIP Affiliate Pass by ABC13 in Houston, giving him the chance to audition in Austin, Texas in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

“They heard me singing in school,” Douglas shared of the local ABC station giving him the ticket.

“I have always wanted to audition for ‘American Idol’, but I’ve never really left the state or been on an airplane. I was about to faint honestly. It was a complete surprise.”

Douglas explained how he picked the song “Strange Fruit” because the Black community “has gone through so much pain over the past few centuries. It’s time to bring awareness to it.”

The performance had all three judges on their feet, with Richie asking: “What happened? I blanked out, passed out, woke up. Young man, that was superb.”

Perry questioned why he’d never auditioned for them before, to which he responded: “People have always told me I wasn’t good enough.”

“Are you kidding me?” Perry asked. “Is that why you really never tried out?”

“A little bit,” Douglas said, adding: “And I was too scared thinking I wasn’t going to make it or anything like that,” before Perry insisted he was a “superstar.”

She gushed, “You transcend time and space. You froze the room. That was iconic.”

Bryan went on, “It was like you took our bodies and you hypnotized us. You took us on a journey. You controlled every second of that. I am speechless about it.”

Richie then said, “You know what you don’t need? Charts. You don’t need pop charts [or] R&B charts, you’re off the charts. In fact, you might even create one of your own.”

Unsurprisingly, Mills made it through to Hollywood, as well as getting a hug from the judges. See his reaction to getting one of those Golden Tickets in the clip above.