Prince William and Kate Middleton are having a blast on their Caribbean tour.

The pair danced up a storm on Day 2 of their trip, with William shaking his hips to the music at a traditional Garifuna festival.

The couple were touring Hopkins, a coastal village in eastern Belize.

Wow! What a welcome 🎉 It was a privilege to spend time with the Garifuna community and experience some of their traditions, here in Hopkins. Thank you Mama G for hosting such a special event! pic.twitter.com/jX3u2dFEy5 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2022

What a fantastic first full day here in Belize. We’ve already met so many incredible people and learnt so much about what makes this country so unique. Thank you to everyone we met today 🇧🇿 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2022

TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the village of Hopkins in southern Belize where they experienced the food, music and dance of the Garifuna culture. 🇧🇿🇬🇧 @KensingtonRoyal @RoyalFamily 📹 Video by The San Pedro Sun pic.twitter.com/e5PZbf2S7x — Belize MFAFT 🇧🇿 (@MFABelize) March 20, 2022

Local organizer Laura Cacho, 57, who had a boogie with the Duke of Cambridge, said of the royals: “They were shaking their waists like nobody’s business,” Hello! reported.

She added, “He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me.

“Kate was excellent as well and definitely has Garifuna culture in her.”

Before their dancing session, William and Kate were treated to a chocolate sampling at Julio’s cocoa plantation farm in southern Belize.

Today’s Schedule in Belize: 1️⃣ Visiting a cacao producer to learn more about Belize’s world-famous Maya chocolate making 🍫

2️⃣ Spending time with the Garifuna culture in Hopkins

3️⃣ Learning more about Belize’s marine conservation efforts and incredible marine environment — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2022

This is Julio, a master in chocolate making with his family and he’s just given us a tour of their cocoa plantation farm here in southern Belize. pic.twitter.com/OVFQkKLT8a — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2022