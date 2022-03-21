Prince William and Kate Middleton are having a blast on their Caribbean tour.

The pair danced up a storm on Day 2 of their trip, with William shaking his hips to the music at a traditional Garifuna festival.

The couple were touring Hopkins, a coastal village in eastern Belize.

Local organizer Laura Cacho, 57, who had a boogie with the Duke of Cambridge, said of the royals: “They were shaking their waists like nobody’s business,” Hello! reported.

READ MORE: Prince William Delivers Virtual Speech At 2022 BAFTAs

She added, “He shook his waist to the music. He had beautiful rhythm. It was a pleasure for me.

“Kate was excellent as well and definitely has Garifuna culture in her.”

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton Visit Ukrainian Cultural Centre In London Amid Russian Attacks

Before their dancing session, William and Kate were treated to a chocolate sampling at Julio’s cocoa plantation farm in southern Belize.

Click to View Gallery
The Best Moments Of Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Caribbean Tour