Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is thankful for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

The celebrity couple have raised approximately $35 million to help refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of the country, and on Sunday, Zelenskyy got on a video call to thank them directly.

In a post on Twitter, Zelenskyy shared a photo of the video call, writing that Kutcher and Kunis were “among the first to respond to our grief,” and adding, “They inspire the world.”

.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseu — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2022

In a separate statement on Monday, the Ukrainian president said, according to the Daily Mail, that Kunis and Kutcher are a “star couple who sincerely believe in us, in our victory, in our future.

“They help IDPs [internally displaced refugees] by raising funds. And the two of them have already raised [close to] $35 million. I thanked them on behalf of our people, on behalf of all of us. This is a good result for one couple of our friends in America.”

Along with raising money to help Ukrainian refugees, Kunis has recently opened up about her own Ukrainian background.

The actress was born in Ukraine under the U.S.S.R., but in the past had often told people publicly that she is Russian.

Talking to Maria Shriver on her podcast earlier this month, Kunis said, “It’s been irrelevant to me that I come from Ukraine. It never mattered. So much so that I’ve always said I’m Russian, right? Like I’ve always been, ‘I’m from Russia’ for a multitude of reasons…”