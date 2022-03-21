Haley Slaton gave it her all as she auditioned for “American Idol” while five and a half months pregnant during Sunday’s episode.

The 23-year-old temp agency worker explained in the VT how she wanted her son to know that he could do anything if he set his mind to it.

She shared, “Being on the show pregnant is actually not going to be an obstacle for me.

“Just being a mom shouldn’t stop you from following your dreams. I just really want to do this for my son and give him a really good life.

“I really want to show him to never stop chasing his dreams in the future. Never give up on your dreams, Mommy went and chased hers.”

Haley Slaton. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

Slaton, who has since given birth, first belted out a cover of Miley Cyrus’s “The Climb”, but that didn’t truly impress judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

“Hmmm. Raspy, Luke what do you think?” Perry asked Bryan, to which he responded: “Not perfect; it wasn’t a perfect audition.

“There were some amateur moments, but then there were some real moments, and I wonder if you could begin to replicate those more, that’s the million-dollar question.”

Richie then pointed out, “According to my last time I studied the anatomy, the baby is close to the lungs if I can remember. So holding a note may be quite difficult at certain times.”

“I think there’s a lot there… we are not sure,” Perry shared, before asking Slaton for her second song choice: Adele’s “One and Only”.

Perry urged the contestant, “Fight for it, you’re fighting for your son, your future, your voice to be heard. Fight for it.”

The second track went down better with the judges, with Perry insisting: “All right, we got you, we’re going to give you a chance, this is going to be a lot. It’s a lot, you’re going through a life change and give it that and more every single time.”

“For you and little smokey, absolutely yes,” Richie laughed.

Slaton is now heading to Hollywood, with little one Jaelyn in tow.