“Outlander” is a big part of Samuel L. Jackson’s life.

During an interview on the “Today” show, the iconic actor revealed that he goes to bed every night listening to the sounds of W Network’s time-travel romance.

“My wife was so hyped for ‘Outlander’ Sunday,” Jackson said. “Her Scottish porn was back. I was like, ‘Oh what? That thing is back? That girl is still running back and forth in time? That dude Jamie’s been through everything.'”

He added, “I know who they are because they’re in my dreamscape at night because when I go to bed, my wife watches that — and it’s not on softly. It’s on. I’ve learned to sleep in all of that.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, “Outlander” star Sam Heughan joked that Jackson is in his own dreams “every night” as well.

Haha @SamuelLJackson is in my (m***er****ing) dreams every night too! 😂😘 https://t.co/i6LnyxO7ff — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 21, 2022

“Outlander” recently premiered its sixth season, coming nearly two years after the end of season 5 due to the pandemic.

Tune in to “Outlander”, Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on W Network.