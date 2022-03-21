Activists in Jamaica have a message for the Royal Family.

Amid Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of the Caribbean, a group of Jamaican activists have signed an open letter calling on the British royals to apologize for the legacy of colonialism.

“We note with great concern your visit to our country, Jamaica, during a period when we are still in the throes of a global pandemic and bracing for the full impact of another global crisis associated with the Russian/Ukraine war,” the letter states.

“We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, has perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind.”

William and Kate’s tour is seen by many, according to the Guardian, as part of a campaign to dissuade other nations from following Barbados’s lead in dropping the British monarch as its head of state.

Referring to Queen Elizabeth II, the letter states, “During her 70 years on the throne, your grandmother has done nothing to redress and atone for the suffering of our ancestors that took place during her reign and/or during the entire period of British trafficking of Africans, enslavement, indentureship, and colonialization.”

Addressing William and Kate directly, the letter continues, “You, who may one day lead the British Monarchy, are direct beneficiaries of the wealth accumulated by the Royal Family over centuries, including that stemming from the trafficking and enslavement of Africans.

“You therefore have the unique opportunity to redefine the relationship between the British Monarchy and the people of Jamaica,” the letter adds. “If you choose to do so, we urge you to start with an apology and recognition of the need for atonement and reparations.”

On Monday, the royal couple are set to visit ancient Mayan ruins in Belize.