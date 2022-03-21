Jacob Moran returned to “American Idol” on Sunday’s episode.

The 27-year-old nurse appeared on season 17 of the show but was eliminated after making it through to Hollywood. He’s since lost over 60 pounds.

He said in a VT, “This is what I want to do, I want to give it another shot here, so let’s do this! Honestly, I want to show them how much I’ve changed and get that golden ticket.”

Moran did something not many dare to do — sing one of Perry’s songs in front of the woman herself.

He belted out “Rise” and had Perry standing on her feet by the end of it.

“You realize you just got a standing O from Katy Perry on you doing her song,” Richie said.

The “Roar” hitmaker only had praise for the contestant: “Wow, when you think the final nail is in… think again.

“I may’ve gone to Hollywood and I may’ve not gotten through but I kept fighting. I really think you chose the right song and you did it justice. You gave me full body chills, you made my face have chills, and those words were your words now. You have arrived and now is the time.”

Bryan admitted he’d “wrote yes already” mid-performance.

Richie laughed, “Wow, well, I don’t know if this is serendipitous, halfway through the performance, I wrote yes too.”

“Jacob, this time is the time, it’s a yes from me,” Perry gushed. “You’re going to Hollywood and welcome back!”