David Beckham is putting the spotlight on Ukrainian health workers.

On Sunday, the soccer icon announced that he was handing over his Instagram account to Dr. Iryna, the head of a regional perinatal centre in Kharkiv.

In a video on his account, Beckham explains that he wanted to highlight the “amazing work Iryna and health workers like her are doing to save lives in Ukraine.”

In her posts, Dr. Iryna said that she had been working “24/7” since the beginning of Russia’s invasion weeks ago.

“The first days were the most difficult. We had to learn how to work with bombings and strikes,” she said.

“We are probably risking our lives but we don’t think about it at all,” the doctor added. “We love our work. Doctors and nurses here, we worry, we cry but none of us will give up.”

She also described having to move all pregnant women and mothers to the basement of the health centre on the first day of Russia’s bombardment.

“It was a terrible three hours that we spent together,” she recalled.

According to the BBC, Beckham and his wife Victoria have donated over $1.6 million to UNICEF for their work in Ukraine.

“Thank you @davidbeckham for handing over your account, to Iryna for your heroic work, and to everyone helping children with a donation,” UNICEF wrote in a comment on Beckham’s post.