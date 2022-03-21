Chloë Sevigny once dated “one of the most famous men in England.”

The actress, 47, told the Guardian’s G2 how she experienced the intense side of fame after being in a relationship with Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker in the ’90s.

Sevigny recalled, “I remember being out with him and people chasing us down the street.

“I was like, Wow, I never want this. I think that really informed some of my decisions, seeing what being a really public person entails.

“Then having to maintain at that level also poses its own challenges – I think that would be kind of stressful.”

READ MORE: Chloe Sevigny Looks Back On Her ‘Wild’ Teen Years: ‘I’d Show Up At Work The Next Day Still On Ecstasy’

Sevigny also talked about fame in the ’90s and being a part of the New York scene.

She said of working at the influential clothing and record store Liquid Sky, which became super-popular: “I hate to use the word hipster, but it was the birth of this New York downtown thing. It was a specific ’90s time and I had a lot of friends that were in fine art and fashion and movies and music. I felt like I was dipping my toes into all of them.”

READ MORE: Chloë Sevigny Posed Totally Nude For Playgirl While 9 Months Pregnant

The star shared of whether she felt that she had the world at her feet all of a sudden, “No! Kate Winslet had the world at her feet. I just aspired to be on the cover of the Face [magazine]; I wasn’t going to be in ‘Titanic’.

“My world felt pretty niche and I was OK with that. Like, these are my people, this is where I belong. I wanted to be a character actor.”