Olivia Rodrigo discussed dealing with criticism, being up for seven Grammys, and more in a new interview with “Good Morning America”.

The singer has been promoting her upcoming Disney+ flick “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film)”, which shares her songwriting journey for her huge album Sour via a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles.

Sour spent five weeks as Billboard’s No. 1 album and Rodrigo’s smash hit song “Drivers License” was named Spotify’s most-streamed song of 2021.

“Drivers License” shot Rodrigo to fame, with the song rumoured to be about a love triangle between her and her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-stars Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

“I have always been the most emotional kid. I’m a pisces and they’re very emotional,” Rodrigo admitted, before talking bout putting her high school heartbreak out there for the world to see.

“I remember listening to it [‘Drivers License’] after it had come out and rolling all the windows down and blasting the song and being so proud of myself for doing that,” she recalled.

“And it felt like such this cathartic moment where I felt like it was just something that kind of helped me get over something hard in my life.”

Rodrigo also spoke about people discrediting and denying her creativity: “I think sometimes when you’re especially a young woman in the industry, I think people are so quick to compare you to people or be like, ‘Oh, she’s the next this,’ or ‘She’s this mixed with this,’ and I just kind of wanna be me and do my own thing.”

It’s Rodrigo’s dream to win a Grammy, and she stands a good chance as she’s up for seven of them at this year’s ceremony, including Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year.

She will also be performing at the April 3 bash.

“I’m so excited for it and I’m also very nervous,” Rodrigo said. “I mean, I would love to win a Grammy one day. We’ll see if it happens, fingers crossed.”

“Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film)” launches on March 25 on Disney+.