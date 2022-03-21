Click to share this via email

The Weeknd just skated his way into Springfield.

On Sunday night’s episode of “The Simpsons”, the Canadian singer guest-starred in dual roles as a young streetwear line owner named Orion Hughes and his movie-star father Darius Hughes.

He's kind of big deal. The Weeknd is skating into Springfield now on @FOXTV. pic.twitter.com/VFEtsWhf2r — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) March 21, 2022

Standing at their front door, Marge Simpson says she recognizes Orion as “the voice of the urban squid from the live-action ‘Finding Nemo’.”

Later in the scene, Bart tries to teach Orion how to skateboard, with some disastrous results.

Keep it real, little groms. pic.twitter.com/GTNWMtAgko — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) March 21, 2022

The episode also served as a parody of streetwear and skate culture, including Orion’s streetwear line Slipreme, a spoof of real-life brand Supreme.

On Twitter, the Weeknd even campaigned to have Orion become a recurring character on “The Simpsons”.