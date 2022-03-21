Jared Leto has looked into the face of death.

The “House of Gucci” and “wecrashed” star is on the new cover of Men’s Health, and in the issue he opens up about his near-death experience while rock climbing.

Leto explains that the incident occurred while he was climbing with “Free Solo” star Alex Honnold. He had begun to fall, and saw the rope supporting him was wearing away against the rocks.

“It was like an acceptance, and a little bit of sadness. It wasn’t even fear. It was like, Ah, not now.”

Photo: Jimmy Chin for Men’s Health

The actor also admits that he doesn’t cry often but does share the last time he was brought to tears.

“It takes a lot, but when you’re on a plane,” he says. “I don’t know if it’s the altitude or that you could die at any moment. You’re just more vulnerable. You’re crying in ‘Jurassic Park’. ‘Anchorman’.”

Photo: Jimmy Chin for Men’s Health

Leto also talks about going through series of weight loss and weight gain for certain movie roles.

“But what’s more important is: How does it change the way you walk? How does it change the way you talk? How does it change the way people treat you?” he explains. “I gained over 60 pounds for a role once, and it was amazing. I remember asking someone for the time in New York and they, like, recoiled. I saw people I knew who didn’t know I was filming and thought I had fallen off the—I don’t know how to describe it—that I had ‘not been taking care of myself.’ They took it as a sign of something wrong in my life. It was a really wild thing to experience that.”