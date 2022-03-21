Lisa Bonet is still wearing a ring on that finger. The 54-year-old actress was spotted shopping in Topanga Canyon, California, on Wednesday, and was noticeably still wearing her wedding ring, despite announcing her split from Jason Momoa back in January.

In a pic from her outing, Bonet, wearing a hat and blue floral wrap, was smiling as she held up a T-shirt. The sighting came two months after the longtime couple, who’d been together for 16 years and married for four, revealed they were going their separate ways. They share two kids, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

In a joint statement at the time, Bonet and Momoa, 42, explained, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” they continued. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”

Shortly thereafter, a source told ET that the pair had been “struggling in their relationship for quite some time.”

“When Jason was away filming ‘Aquaman 2’, their differences and issues were heightened,” the source said. “He was gone for a while and it definitely put additional stress on their relationship.”

The source added that Momoa and Bonet “still have love for each other and respect one another.”

Earlier this month, Momoa and his two kids stepped out to support Zoë Kravitz, Bonet’s daughter with Lenny Kravitz, at the premiere of “The Batman” in New York City.

“We’re just so proud,” he told ET of Kravitz, his step-daughter. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here… It’s still family, you know?”

MORE FROM ET:

Jason Momoa Says He and Lisa Bonet are ‘Still Family’

Jason Momoa Supports Zoe Kravitz After Announcing Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Were ‘Struggling in Their Relationship’