Another great singer is going to Hollywood.

On Sunday night, New Orleans musician Kevin Gullage stunned the “American Idol” judges with an incredible audition.

The bandleader of Kevin & The Blues Groovers sat at the piano to sing a soulful rendition of Otis Redding’s classic “That’s How Strong My Love Is”.

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

When the performance was over, Katy Perry got to her feet to applaud Gullage.

“That song required exactly what you gave us,” Lionel Richie remarked.

And without any hesitation, the judges announced they were giving Gullage a golden ticket to Hollywood to continue his journey on the show.