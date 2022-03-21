Kylie Jenner releases an emotional video dedicated to her newborn son Wolf.

The beautiful tribute was posted on YouTube on Monday and features a nearly 10-minute montage of Jenner’s journey since announcing the baby news in September 2021.

The video begins with a clip of the makeup mogul showing her positive pregnancy test to her partner Travis Scott. They then share the news with the family matriarch Kris Jenner with ultrasound photos of the soon-to-be new member of the family.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life!” she says.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Speaks Out About Challenges Of Postpartum Life

It shows Jenner’s preparation for her pregnancy announcement as she develops and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi patiently waits for her new brother.

When asked for a message for her future brother Wolf, Stormi adorably shouts “Vahja!” which she says translates to “pookie.” She is seen repeatedly kissing her mother’s pregnant belly throughout the video.

Scott’s mother makes a cameo reacting to the news.

“This was the best thing ever for [Scott]. I see a different person in my son,” she says. “And you [Jenner], as a young mother. What a wonderful mother you are. You always think about Stormi first.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Shares First Video Of Herself And Daughter Stormi Since Giving Birth To Son Wolf

Guests are shown writing well-wishes for Wolf and attaching it to their “wishing tree.”

Jenner’s siblings send their well wishes to the future baby as well.

Kim Kardashian hopes the baby loves the family they’re born into, while Khloe Kardashian promises she will be Wolf’s favourite aunt. Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian detail how excited they are to meet him as well.

Viewers are treated to a peek of the nursery and new wardrobe that were decked out for Wolf’s arrival.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Welcomes Baby Number 2, Shares First Photo With Fans

The video ends with his birth and his first cries of life can be heard.

Wolf Webster was born on Feb. 2 and Jenner kept details of her son’s first few weeks and even his name secretive for a while. The video offers a rare look into the entire journey for the newborn.