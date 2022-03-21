In a recent Instagram Live, Nicki Minaj insisted young women in the music industry haven’t experienced as much hate as they think they have.

The rapper was speaking with rapper Coi Leray, whom she collaborated with on their recent song “Blick Blick”, when she made the comments.

“Y’all have never experienced hate the way I have experienced,” Minaj said.

“What y’all have experienced is nothing. Y’all have just experienced some of the growing pains of artistry, and of social media.

“Y’all be thinking y’all have experienced hate and trust me, you ain’t experienced it yet… people have been gentle.”

Nicki Minaj tells Coi Leray these girls have it easy, they don’t receive half the amount of hate they think or say they have pic.twitter.com/XFpbLvPxgn — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 19, 2022

As the comments got everybody talking online, Leray took to Twitter to defend Minaj, posting:

Y’all too emotional .. Nicki been through a lot !!! she still standing strong, still dropping hits. She basically told me don’t let y’all wack ass comments and negative energy stop me now because MORE MONEY AND SUCCESS More problems so THUG THAT SHIT OUT ! 👑🌎🆑 — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) March 19, 2022

Nicki don’t offend me . I grew up on tough love. When someone is speaking who has more experience, always listen. That’s the problem y’all talk to damn much. Regardless of what she saying she coming from a good place. — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) March 19, 2022

Minaj responded:

That’s why I left the live up. I spent time just focused on HOW you’re such a talented, versatile, unique artist in my eyes. I talked on how your verse kept switching up & getting better & how dope those last 4 bars are to me… how I know for a fact you actually WRITE. BUT NO!!! https://t.co/yDQsE4DJr7 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 19, 2022

She also mocked those criticizing her for giving advice, posting:

From now on my advice gon be “yea btch it was bad for you, it only gets worse! It never gets better, get out while you can! It’s ruining your life btch! They never hated on me like they hating you chile! That’s cuz you suck & i NEVER SUCKED as hard as you btch RUN” LMFAOOOO 😂 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 19, 2022

I sucked @ my singing audition for Performing Arts HS & I was crying & walking out the door. My mthr had to get rlly stern w|me so that I went back inside & did my drama audition & they ended up loving me. If she gave me a pity party that day I would’ve LEFT & never known… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 19, 2022

If all you get is coddled when you complain, you’ll feel the world owes you & you’ll never mentally develop the armor you need to navigate through your career. ppl using sympathy for every roll out isn’t going to sustain them over time. You’re going to get some hate. That’s LIFE — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 19, 2022