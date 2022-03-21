In a recent Instagram Live, Nicki Minaj insisted young women in the music industry haven’t experienced as much hate as they think they have.

The rapper was speaking with rapper Coi Leray, whom she collaborated with on their recent song “Blick Blick”, when she made the comments.

“Y’all have never experienced hate the way I have experienced,” Minaj said.

“What y’all have experienced is nothing. Y’all have just experienced some of the growing pains of artistry, and of social media.

“Y’all be thinking y’all have experienced hate and trust me, you ain’t experienced it yet… people have been gentle.”

As the comments got everybody talking online, Leray took to Twitter to defend Minaj, posting:

Minaj responded:

She also mocked those criticizing her for giving advice, posting: