If a “Desperate Housewives” reboot ever happens, Eva Longoria will be the first one back on the set.

On Monday, the 47-year-old actress appeared on Fox 5 New York and was asked about the possibility of a revival of the hit ’00s series.

“I would be the first to sign up!” she said. “I’m already on Wisteria Lane.”

But throwing some cold water on the idea, Longoria added, “Mark Cherry, our creator, he feels like he’s fully explored those characters.”

She also joked, “Plus, I’m 100-years-old, so I don’t know if anybody cares.”

“Desperate Housewives” premiered in 2004, and ran for 8 seasons until 2012. The series starred Longoria, along with Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross, as a group of women seen through the eyes of another woman who took her own life in the pilot episode.

The show won seven Emmy Awards over its run, including a Best Actress win for Huffman.