Amelia Anisovych, 7, went viral when she beautifully sang “Let It Go” in a Kyiv bomb shelter and she recently gave an encore performance in Poland, where she arrived safely after evacuating Ukraine with her siblings and grandmother.

The young girl’s performance of the Disney hit song from “Frozen” in a Ukrainian bomb shelter was shared on Twitter on March 6.

Anisovych made it safely into Poland on March 9 and performed on a bigger stage than ever, reports DailyMail. She gave a heartwarming performance of the Ukrainian national anthem during a charity concert.

READ MORE: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Video-Chats With Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher, Thanks Them For Raising Millions For Ukraine

The fundraising event was held at Atlas Arena in Łódź and was part of Together with Ukraine, which raised funds to support Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH). The organization provides aid to victims of the conflict in Ukraine. Other performers on the night included Marcin Wyrostek, Dagadana, Igo, Jerry Heil and Daria Zawialow.

Dressed in a traditional white dress with floral patterns and her hair braided across her head, the budding singer gave an emotional performance to thousands.

READ MORE: Amy Schumer Pitched Ukraine President Zelenskyy To Appear At The Oscars

Anisovych’s original viral performance was so moving, the original singer of “Let It Go” commented on the video. Idina Menzel wrote “We see you” and gave her support with two heart emojis in Ukraine’s national colours “💙💛”.

“I practice singing every day in the morning, afternoon and evening… it has always been my dream to sing,” she told BBC Breakfast in an interview.

ICYMI: Seven year old Amelia melted hearts around the world when she was filmed singing 'Let it Go' while sheltering in a basement in Ukraine. ❤️ ❄️ She told #BBCBreakfast what she thought of the video. https://t.co/G42DhAFvu8 pic.twitter.com/FvnlwYdBUr — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 19, 2022

Her grandmother added, “She dreams of being a singer, and we told her ‘look, your dream has come true. You sang in the bomb shelter, there were many people and they applauded you’ and she’s very pleased that she made her dream come true.”

READ MORE: Halyna Hutchins’ Family Members Are Attempting To Evacuate Ukraine, Her Husband Says

The 7-year-old is currently safely in Poland with her grandmother and siblings, but her mother and father are still in Kyiv.

“I would be very happy to be with my mother and father, in Kyiv, of course,” said Anisovych.