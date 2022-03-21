Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 19, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.

Miley Cyrus saw some interesting signs in the crowd during her 2022 Lollapalooza Chile performance over the weekend.

The singer took to the stage at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on Saturday in Santiago, Chile, and made sure to read some of the posters that fans had brought along to the show.

One fan asked Cyrus to punch them in the face seeing that it was their 21st birthday, something she politely declined to do.

She said, “I can’t get to you and I won’t do that, but happy birthday.”

Another gig-goer asked Cyrus to “sign my t**s,” and one sign read: “‘F**k Nick Jonas.’”

The hitmaker insisted after reading the message, “I didn’t say it! I didn’t say it! Just one of the other signs!”

As true Cyrus fans will remember, she and Jonas dated when they were Disney teens between 2006 and 2007.

The Jonas Brothers with Miley Cyrus. (Photo by Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic/Getty)

During her sign-reading bit of the show, Cyrus also led a “Hoedown Throwdown” singalong. The track appeared in her “Hannah Montana The Movie” flick back in 2009.