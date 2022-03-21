Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Canadians to come together in order to take a stand against racism on the International Day For the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

It’s up to everyone to come together and reject all forms of racism, discrimination, and hatred – and to take action, whenever and wherever we see it. Today, let’s recommit to doing that, and let’s continue to build a future that’s fairer for everyone. https://t.co/hCr0f5eBVI — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 21, 2022

“It’s up to everyone to come together and reject all forms of racism, discrimination, and hatred – and to take action, whenever and wherever we see it,” wrote Trudeau on Twitter. “Today, let’s recommit to doing that, and let’s continue to build a future that’s fairer for everyone.”

March 21 is the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. @JustinTrudeau is among those speaking out in honour of the important occasion #IDERD2022 pic.twitter.com/h8CrCF4Ihh — ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 21, 2022

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination was created by the United Nations to mark the anniversary of the day that police in Sharpeville, South Africa, opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration against apartheid laws on March 21, 1960.

The U.N. marked #IDERD2022 with a social media post on Monday, captioned: “Racism affects us all and impacts entire societies. But some groups suffer more than others. On Monday’s #FightRacism Day, learn how you can show solidarity with vulnerable groups.”

Racism affects us all and impacts entire societies. But some groups suffer more than others. On Monday's #FightRacism Day, learn how you can show solidarity with vulnerable groups. https://t.co/taxP3miHAy pic.twitter.com/eroTLFUCej — United Nations (@UN) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Canadian Heritage reminded people of their “collective responsibility to combat racial discrimination” in order to build a more “inclusive, equitable and fairer Canada.”