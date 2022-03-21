John Travolta is excited to share the news of his new license.

The actor took to Instagram to announce that he can now legally fly a Boeing 737 airplane.

He captioned his post “A very proud moment for me. I just received my 737 license. ✈️”

READ MORE: John Travolta Is ‘So Excited’ For Daughter Ella As He Promotes Her New Song ‘Dizzy’

“Very proud moment in my aviation history,” the star says in his video clip. “To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 license and it went very well. So, just sharing my moment with you.”

He poses in front of a large airplane as he announces his successful results. The number refers to the model of an airplane, and the Boeing 737 refers to an airplane model frequently used for commercial passenger flights, accommodating up to 220 seats in some models.

READ MORE: Olivia Newton-John Gushes Over ‘Grease’ Co-Star John Travolta’s Family Photo

The 68-year-old actor has been a lifelong aviation fan and got his pilot license at the age of 22, according to DailyMail. He began taking lessons when he was 15.

He was honoured with the Living Legends of Aviation award in 2007 which celebrates “remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation”.

Famous friends congratulated him on the new license including Mötley Crüe musician Tommy Lee who wrote “Ata boy captain 👨🏻‍✈️” and New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg who added “So very cool. 🙏🏼💫”.